Development of evaluation platform and digital content production' applicant guide, in public consultation

The Ministry of Education is launching on Tuesday, in public consultation, the Applicant's Guide for the call "Development of the evaluation platform and digital content production."

The guide sets out the conditions for the development of an online assessment platform for students' competences.

The platform developed under the call will be available to all students and teachers in the pre-university education system and can be used for all types of internal assessments - initial, progress, summative and external - such as national or sample assessments, say representatives of the Ministry of Education, told Agerpres.

This is a non-competitive call dedicated to the Ministry of Education, through the Unit for the Implementation of Projects Financed by European Funds (UIPFFE), in partnership with the National Centre for Policies and Evaluation in Education (CNPEE).