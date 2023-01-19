DevMin Cseke signs 38 new contracts to increase energy performance of buildings

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 38 new financing contracts under the "Renovation Wave" programme, told Agerpres.

The contracts, concluded between the local public administrations of 15 territorial administrative units and the Ministry of Development, are worth a total of RON 369,889,052.79 and designed to cover works to increase the energy performance of some housing blocks and some public buildings.

Under the three components of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), 3,167 financing contracts have so far been signed of a total value of RON 21,383,348,243.44.