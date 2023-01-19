 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DevMin Cseke signs 38 new contracts to increase energy performance of buildings

gds.ro
Cseke Attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 38 new financing contracts under the "Renovation Wave" programme, told Agerpres.

The contracts, concluded between the local public administrations of 15 territorial administrative units and the Ministry of Development, are worth a total of RON 369,889,052.79 and designed to cover works to increase the energy performance of some housing blocks and some public buildings.

Under the three components of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), 3,167 financing contracts have so far been signed of a total value of RON 21,383,348,243.44.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.