DGJMB: Over 8,000 spectators have entered National Arena

National Arena 3

More than 8,000 spectators entered the National Arena to participate in the football match between the representative teams of Austria and North Macedonia, in the EURO 2020 final tournament, informed the General Directorate of Gendarmes of the Municipality Bucharest.

"Over 8,000 spectators have entered the National Arena so far. The sports show is close to the starting whistle. Let's enjoy football, safely!", informed the Bucharest Gendarmerie.

On Sunday, starting with 19:00 hrs, the football match between the representative teams of Austria and North Macedonia in the EURO 2020 final tournament will take place on the National Arena stadium in the Capital, Agerpres informs.

