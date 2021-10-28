DGPMB: 168 warrants to bring suspected falsification of vaccination certificates against COVID-19

Bucharest Police carry out on Thursday five searches and enforce 168 arrest warrants, in a case regarding the falsification of COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

"In August 2021, police officers from the Sector 2 Police - Economic Crime Investigation Service, started investigations into the activity of several civil servants, seconded to a vaccination center in Sector 2, who allegedly changed, without right, computer data fed in the records of vaccinated persons, (...) having replaced the data of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 with those of persons who were not actually vaccinated, with the aim of fraudulently obtaining documents certifying vaccination," informs a release of the General Directorate of the Bucharest Police (DGPMB) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

Police officers of DGPMB, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 2 Court, carried out on Thursday five house search warrants, within the Municipality of Bucharest and enforce 168 arrest warrants issued on behalf of suspects, as well as another ten on behalf of witnesses to be heard."As a result of the searches, several means of evidence were identified and seized," the quoted source said.The investigations are continued under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 2 Court.The vaccination center against COVID-19 Neghinita was temporarily closed after prosecutors and police officers went down to the location on Thursday to take evidence of false immunization certificates, Mayor Radu Mihaiu said.