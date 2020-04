DGPMB: 25 policemen of Precinct No.19 isolated at home

As a result of an epidemiological investigation, the doctor of Police Precinct No.19 ordered that 25 policemen of this unit be isolated at home, after three of them came into contact with a worker of another Interior Ministry (MAI) structure who has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

"The command of the Capital Police ordered the substitution of these colleagues with policemen from other subunits, so that no malfunction be recorded in the activity of the police precinct. We assure the entire community that we are able to ensure a prompt police service and respond to citizens' requests," a Bucharest Municipality General Police Directorate (DGPMB) release sent to