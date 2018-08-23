'Digital Bucharest', a 5-year program, with a budget of over 34 million Euro

The general councilors of Bucharest approved on Thursday the implementation of the multi-annual program, named "Digital Bucharest - Information technology for public services", with an estimated budget of 161,614.700 lei, VAT included (rd 34 million Euro).

According to the draft decision, the program will go through the means of the Information Technology Municipal Company, during the period of September 2018 - September 2022."The tariffs for services rendered will be ensured from the local budget and will be established for each type of service or activity, fundamentally correct and based on costs that are economically sized and a profit margin which will ensure the conditions to be profitable. The proposed program intends to make a municipal IT system, formed from several technological components, tightly interconnected and interdependent, that will cover the intra- and inter-institutional collaborative needs of the entire municipality, that is to serve all functioning compartments of Bucharest City Hall, all units under its command, as well as companies that are part of the Municipal Holding," according to the project.Among the benefits are: to reduce the presence at the window of the citizen/economic operator; to ease the access to quality public information and services, through electronic means; to cut the level of bureaucracy in the public institutions; to slash the times of resolving the requests; to add and transmit online the various requests, complaints, audience submissions; to get online consultation of payments; to raise inter-operability and standardized data exchange inside the local public administration.