DIICOT chief-prosecutor proposal Albu: Criminals are digital natives, authorities one step behind them

Alina Albu, justice minister Catalin Predoiu's proposal for the chief prosecutor office of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), drew attention during the interview at the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) that, nowadays, criminals are digital natives, and the authorities are generally one step behind them, especially when it comes to encrypted communication or the flow of cryptocurrencies.

Within the interview on Thursday held before the Prosecutors' Section attached to the Superior Council of Magistracy, Alina Albu gave several details about the criminal groups operating at the European Union level.

"Over 70pct of the known and monitored groups at the EU level are operating in at least three European states, they do not limit themselves to just one state. Moreover, 65pct of the groups operating in the EU are made up of citizens of several states, at least three states. Approximately 40pct of the criminal groups in the EU are dealing with drug trafficking, a fact that also leads to a type of development in Romania. Criminals are digital natives and, in general, the authorities are one step behind the criminals in terms of the use of everything that means encrypted communication or the flow of cryptocurrencies, which is why all these risks and threats are also risks for the Romanian state, called to contribute to the joint efforts to destroy these networks, which have far exceeded the borders of a single state and which affect the stability of the entire Europe," Alina Albu explained.

She believes that Romania and the other EU states must guarantee that the crimes do not bring profit and make sure the money resulting from these crimes be confiscated, and the criminals left with no financial resources.