Prosecutors on Thursday detain 80 people after the "D Day" operation, when they conducted 238 home searches in 28 counties and Bucharest City, informs DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism).

Other 20 persons were placed under judicial control and for other two there will be released arrest warrants in their absence.The searches took place on Wednesday, with 227 suspects targeted, from several criminal rings.DIICOT specified in a release to AGERPRES that the criminal rings were involved in most of the organized crime forms under its jurisdiction, risk and high risks drugs trafficking, cyber crimes, tax evasion, smuggling, as well as violent crimes, blackmail, illegal deprivation of liberty and attempted murder.The actions were the result of activities investigated in relation to 20 criminal cases instrumented by 14 territorial structures of DIICOT and the central structure.The "D DAY" operations took place simultaneously on the territory of Botosani, Suceava, Iasi, Neamt, Vaslui, Galati, Braila, Vrancea, Covasna, Brasov, Buzau, Prahova, Dambovita, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Ilfov, Teleorman, Dolj, Gorj, Caras, Hunedoara, Timisoara, Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj, Cluj and Bistrita Nasaud and in the Bucharest Municipality.There participated judiciary police officers from the structures for combating organized crime, county police inspectorates and members of intervention and special actions units of the Romanian Police.The specialized support was ensured by the Special Operations Department of the Romanian Police, with the operation having been conducted with the support of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police and the General Anti-corruption Directorate.