 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DIICOT searches in 24 counties and municipality of Bucharest, in case of fraud with particularly serious consequences

DIICOT

Police officers and prosecutors with the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Neamt conducted on Wednesday 10 home searches and 9 searches at the headquarters of commercial companies in several counties, as part of a criminal fraud case with particularly serious consequences, told Agerpres.

The action takes place in Neamt, Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Brasov, Braila, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Galati, Iasi, Ilfov, Mehedinti, Mures, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava , Timis, Vrancea and the municipality of Bucharest.

"The action is being carried out to dismantle an organized criminal group, specialized in committing crimes of fraud with particularly serious consequences, unfair competition and forgery in documents under private signature, to the detriment of 106 legal entities across the entire territory of the country. The investigations showed that the members of the group would have constituted an organized criminal group, with the aim of falsifying the markings on industrial products and their commercialization, by misleading about their quality and origin, a group to which several people would later have joined," said the spokesperson of IPJ Neamt, sub-inspector Ramona Ciofu.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.