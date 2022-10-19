DIICOT searches in 24 counties and municipality of Bucharest, in case of fraud with particularly serious consequences

Police officers and prosecutors with the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Neamt conducted on Wednesday 10 home searches and 9 searches at the headquarters of commercial companies in several counties, as part of a criminal fraud case with particularly serious consequences, told Agerpres.

The action takes place in Neamt, Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Brasov, Braila, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Galati, Iasi, Ilfov, Mehedinti, Mures, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava , Timis, Vrancea and the municipality of Bucharest.

"The action is being carried out to dismantle an organized criminal group, specialized in committing crimes of fraud with particularly serious consequences, unfair competition and forgery in documents under private signature, to the detriment of 106 legal entities across the entire territory of the country. The investigations showed that the members of the group would have constituted an organized criminal group, with the aim of falsifying the markings on industrial products and their commercialization, by misleading about their quality and origin, a group to which several people would later have joined," said the spokesperson of IPJ Neamt, sub-inspector Ramona Ciofu.