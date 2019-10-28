Dismissed PM Dancila: Governing programme announced by PM-designate is focused on austerity

The governing programme announced by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban is "focused on austerity", dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday in the beginning of the Executive meeting.

"Romanians are very attentive to what is happening and they are concerned that the salaries, pensions and social rights be paid on time and not cut in the next period. I understand their fears and they are absolutely justified. The governing programme announced by the Prime Minister-designate is focused on austerity, whether that means freezing pensions, layoffs in the budget system and wage cuts or the lack of solutions in priority areas, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure. It is a governing programme which lacks vision and coherence," Dancila stated.In her view, the list of ministers show "improvisation" and the small number of women reveal the "lack of concern for gender equality.""I anticipated these intentions, which is why I proposed the Pact for Romanians' welfare, generated by the concern for the good of the people. I further endorse this document, all the more as the debates over the past days show how much it's needed," dismissed PM said.