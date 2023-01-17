DNA conducts searches in over 30 locations, of which five border crossing points

Prosecutors within the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), in coordination with judiciary authorities of the Republic of Moldova are conducting over 30 searches on Tuesday, of which five border crossing points, in a case of corruption, told Agerpres.

According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, on Tuesday, after obtaining the legal authorization from the relevant court, searches in 31 locations are being conducted, situated in the counties of Iasi, Vaslui, Botosani, Galati, Neamt and Bihor, of which five border crossing points, the rest representing the residences of some individuals.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that in this case workers of the Bors, StAnca-Costesti, Albita, Oancea, Sculeni border crossing points are targeted for suspected bribery.

"Prosecutors within the National Anticorruption Directorate - the Iasi Territorial Service, in coordination with judiciary authorities of the Republic of Moldova, benefiting from the support of Eurojust [European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation] are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions regarding some corruption crimes in connection with the transit of some border points, committed between July 2021 and September 2022," the press release states.