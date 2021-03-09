Doctor Gheorghita: Cause of death of some persons who got vaccinated has nothing to do with vaccine

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday stated that, according to the information he has, the causes of the deaths of some people who have been immunized are cardiovascular and neurological and have nothing to do with the vaccine.

"According to our information, it's about cardiovascular and neurological events, which were, as far as we understood, the causes of this unfavourable development, which are not related to vaccination, to be as clear as possible. It is about a temporary event associated with the time of vaccination and I think that we have already established that," the doctor explained.

According to him, CNCAV officially communicated about the dead people who died after being vaccinated."As far as I know, we are talking about 7 or 8 people whose cases were brought to our attention and for whom we made official statements. In all these cases, except for the case of the nurse from the 'Marius Nasta' Institute, in which case I did not see the forensic report, and also the case of the person from the Arges county, from Mioveni, in which the forensic report has not arrived yet, in all the others cases the cause of death was established," said the doctor.