Doctor Gheorghita: Vaccination is right, effective, fast manner that will help us return to normalcy

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that vaccination against COVID-19 is the right, safe, effective and fast medical measure that will help us return to normalcy, according to AGERPRES.

The primary doctor of infectious diseases at the Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Carol Davila" was vaccinated on Tuesday at the Vaccination Centre set up within the Integrated Outpatient Clinic of SUUMC Bucharest.

"In the immediate future, we want all vaccines to be distributed to those who need this type of vaccine most, because vaccination against COVID-19 is the right, safe, effective, and fast medical measure by which we can return to normalcy, together and only together," Gheorghita said.

He said that everything went well while getting the vaccine and the circuit was very well prepared.