Dozens of tourist sites rescued by Prince Charles-backed 'Ambulance for Monuments' project

Architecture and history lovers will be able to enjoy, starting December 10, an exhibition featuring dozens of tourist sites located in eight counties, which have been rescued by restoration performed by the volunteers of the 'Ambulance for Monuments' project supported by Prince Charles, the Sibiu County Department of Culture (DJC) announced on Friday.

The exhibition titled 'Ambulance for Monuments 2016 - 2019' will open on Tuesday at the DJC headquarters.

"After an intense year and successfully completed urgent safeguarding works in Cluj, Hunedoara, Mures, Brasov, Sibiu, Salaj, Arad and Timis counties, we meet in Sibiu for a photographic presentation of the results of the 32 interventions (mills, fortified evangelical churches, Orthodox churches, towers, gates, railway stations, etc.) between 2016 - 2019, in an exhibition that will open on this occasion," DJC Sibiu said in a release.

'Ambulance for Monuments' is an initiative of the Monumentum Association, aimed at rescuing the immovable heritage by safeguarding important heritage objectives in an advanced state of degradation. Currently, over 600 monuments in Romania need help.

"Over 600 historical monuments in Romania, under private or public ownership, are awaiting emergency rescue and their number is rising at a worrisome pace. The 'Ambulance for Monuments' project of the Monumentum Association safeguards real estate cultural heritage monuments through the work of volunteers, craftsmen and local communities under the strict supervision of experts in the preservation and restoration of historical monuments. Where the owner provides the necessary building materials, the 'Ambulance for Monuments', whose main supporter is His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, takes action to safeguard the monument with the help of an adequately equipped utility vehicle. The project is aimed at safeguarding the immovable heritage and putting together a heritage inventory; increasing the experts' level of professional training through participatory non-formal education, by the 'hands-on training' system, recovering traditional techniques and local materials, involving communities in heritage safeguarding actions and creating new audiences," the release states.

So far, the NGO based in Sibiu County has managed to create a regional monument ambulance network. Another three NGOs have been set up, that have taken up activities in Timis, Caras-Severin, Arad and Salaj counties.