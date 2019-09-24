Dracula Film Festival, between October 16 and 20, in Brasov

The International Fantasy Film Festival - Dracula Film Festival -, the 7th edition, will take place between October 16 - 20, in central Brasov, according to a release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES.

This year's edition of the festival will have three competition sections: international feature film, international short film and short films shot on mobile phones - Dracula Digital.

306 feature films have been registered for the international feature film competition. The festival's selectors picked out five films that will compete for the Dracula Trophy 2019 Grand Prize: "Artik" (USA), director Tom Botchii, "The Curse of Valburga" (Slovenia), director Tomay Gorkic, "Vortex" (France), director Christophe Karabache, "Diablo Rojo PTY" (Panama), director Sol Moreno, and "The Antithesis" (Italy), director Francesco Mirabelli.

The jury that will decide the winning film has as members Anders Banke, director and producer (Sweden), Julian Richards, director, producer and screenwriter (England), Ivan Zuccon, director, image director and monteur (Italy).

Dracula Trophy will be announced on October 19, during the award ceremony.

For the international short film competition saw the entry as many as 2,624 films. Of these, 23 international short films will compete for the Little Dracula prize and five Romanian short films will compete for the Vladutz prize.

Dracula Digital has the purpose of promoting cinema education among youths, to offer youths all around the country the chance to get closer to the world of film and to discover new talents in Romanian cinematography. This workshop is addressed to youth with ages between 16 and 29, from all around the country, passionate about film and photography. According to the organizers, on the www.draculadigital.ro website 15 teams entered, of which six will be selected for the final in Brasov. The selected team must shoot a short film, maximum 3 minutes, filmed in Brasov, during the festival.

Dracula Digital is conducted in partnership with the University of Transylvania in Brasov, the Digital Media section of the Sociology and Communication Faculty, which will benefit from 4 wildcards, with two local teams and two teams of students from Japan and Italy from partner faculties of the Brasov Faculty, so that the number of finalists who are competing for the Dracula Digital trophy is of 10 teams.

Dracula Film Festival is a project of the Fanzin Cultural Association, conducted with the support of the National Center for Cinematography and co-financed by the Brasov County Council.