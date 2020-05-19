Draft law for cancellation of some fines from state of emergency, submitted to the Senate

The Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, announced that the party he leads, together with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Pro Romania have submitted to Parliament the draft law announced on May 6, through which most of the fines issued during the state of emergency will be automatically canceled and not through the court.

"We have submitted, together with Pro Romania and UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], the draft law that provides for the cancellation of fines issued by the authorities based on military ordinances. Some clarifications for all 'the well-wishers': 1) We do not propose the cancellation of fines for those who fled quarantine or those who have caused disturbances of public order and peace; 2) It is not a draft law that will make those of us who have observed the law feel wronged; 3) We do not intend to discourage the Police from doing their duty. It is a law that will allow justice to function and not be buried in over 300,000 cases," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the draft law submitted to the Senate, the records of contravention issued pursuant to article 28 of emergency ordinance (OUG) 1/1999 regarding the state of siege and the state of emergency are declared null and void.

"Fines imposed based on records and which have been paid, in whole or in part, by the debtors shall be reimbursed to them on request. For fines which have not been paid, in whole or in part, (...) the tax authorities will not debit the amounts due for enforced execution. The people subject to contravention sanctions and who have not paid the amount of the fine until the date of entry into force of this law shall not pay the fines imposed," the draft normative act mentions.

The legislative proposal stipulates that the annulment does not apply to the minutes by which sanctions were imposed regarding the violation of the measures of isolation at home and quarantine, as well as those applied for disturbing public order and tranquility.