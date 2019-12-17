Draft law on elimination of special pensions adopted by Chamber of Deputies' Committee for labour

Committee for labour of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday adopted a favourable report on the draft law that eliminates the special pensions, except for those for the military and structures within the Ministry of Interior.

The report was adopted by one vote against and three abstentions.Thus, there will be eliminated the special pensions for Deputies and Senators, judges and prosecutors, the specialized auxiliary personnel of the courts and prosecutor's offices, civil servants with special status, parliamentary civil servants, members of the diplomatic and consular bodies of Romania, members of the Constitutional Court and professional civil aviation pilots.Also, based on an amendment proposed by the independent Deputy Adrian Dohotaru, the allowances for the local elected officials were also eliminated.