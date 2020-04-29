Draft law on Szeklerland autonomy, rejected by Romanian Senate

The Senate, as a decision-making body, on Wednesday rejected the draft law on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, which provided that it would become an autonomous region with legal personality.

Senators voted by telephone in favour of the rejection report drawn up by the Administrative Committee - 126 votes "in favour" and 9 "against".

The legislative proposal was passed earlier in the day by the Chamber of Deputies, tacitly, in the form submitted by the initiators, the UDMR (Hungarian Democrat Union of Romania) deputies, Kulcsar-Terza Jozsef-Gyorgy and Biro Zsolt-Istvan.