 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Draft law on Szeklerland autonomy, rejected by Romanian Senate

punct.ro
Tinutul Secuiesc

The Senate, as a decision-making body, on Wednesday rejected the draft law on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, which provided that it would become an autonomous region with legal personality.

Senators voted by telephone in favour of the rejection report drawn up by the Administrative Committee - 126 votes "in favour" and 9 "against".

The legislative proposal was passed earlier in the day by the Chamber of Deputies, tacitly, in the form submitted by the initiators, the UDMR (Hungarian Democrat Union of Romania) deputies, Kulcsar-Terza Jozsef-Gyorgy and Biro Zsolt-Istvan.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.