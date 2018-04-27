Dragnea at the DNA: I was called to be told they approved to give me a soft copy of my file

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Liviu Dragnea upon his exit from the DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) headquarters said he was called to be told that the institution approved to give him a soft copy of his investigation file.

Asked whether he thought it was a coincidence that he was called to the DNA in the precise day when President Iohannis asked for the resignation of Prime Minister Dancila, the PSD head answered: "I believe that both you and I believe that it was coincidence."He also specified, in answering to another question, that he will continue to claim his right to silence in the "Tel Drum" file.On February 5, Liviu Dragnea claimed that someone denied him access to his "Tel Drum" file "intentionally," in order for him not to be able to defend himself in a proper way. Liviu Dragnea is facing criminal proceedings for creating a criminal ring, committing abuse of office and other crimes related to fraud, which he allegedly committed in the "Tel Drum" file, in his capacity as President of the Teleorman County Council.