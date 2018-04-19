Dragnea: Gov't adopts memorandum on initiation of procedures to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Gov't adopts memorandum on initiation of procedure to effectively move the Romanian Embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea announced on Thursday.

"A while ago, I said that, in my opinion, Romania too, after the US announcement, should move its Embassy in Israel, from Telv Aviv to Jerusalem. (...) And, indeed, yesterday, the information came out that the Government adopted a memorandum deciding to initiate the procedures for effectively moving the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It may seem like something unimportant, but our gesture has a huge symbolical value. First of all, it has a symbolical value for a state with a huge influence in the world, a state, Israel, with whom we have very special relations for many years, a state where 500,000 Romanians live, and it has a great value for the US administration," Dragnea told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.According to Dragnea, Romania is, basically, the second country to make this announcement. "Moving the Embassy may and I believe would bring great benefits in the short, medium and long run, and we must use this huge opportunity," said Dragnea.

AGERPRES .