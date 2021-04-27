Dragnea in court for parole: I spent a lot of time in prison; i am no danger to society

Bucharest District 5 Court on Tuesday considered a request for supervised release submitted by former national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea, who is serving a sentence of three years and six months in prison at the Rahova Penitentiary for having hired people for nonexistent positions with social security and child protection agency.

Dragnea did not show up in person, but addressed the court by videoconference.

"I am meeting the conditions [for supervised release]. I have been in prison for a long time; I am no danger to society. I can do good," Dragnea said.His lawyer, Flavia Teodosiu, said he met all the conditions for parole.On Tuesday at noon a decision was pending on Dragnea's request, but the decision was not final.Dragnea went to prison on May 27, 2019, when the court sentenced him to three and a half years in prison for fomenting abuse of office in the case of fake jobs at a public child assistance and protection agency in Teleorman for two women working for PSD.