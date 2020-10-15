Dragos Anastasiu has been re-elected head of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Dragos Anastasiu has been re-elected President of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), and the new Vice-Presidents are Andreas Lier and Christian von Albrichsfeld, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release of AHK Romania sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the General Assembly of the members of the Chamber of Commerce took place on Tuesday, and the Romanian-German business community elected its members in the Board of Directors.

Along with Dragos Anastasiu (Touring Europa Bus), President, Andreas Lier (BASF) and Christian von Albrichsfeld (Continental Automotive Romania), Vice-Presidents, and Sebastian Metz, General Manager, Claudia Hesselmann (Arensia Exploratory Medicine), Gunter Krasser (Infineon Technologies Romania) ), Simona Melnic (MedicHub Media), Florin Sabou (Sialtpro), Michael Beier (CLAAS Regional Center South East Europe), Peter Zeilinger (OMV Petrom), Daniel Gross (REWE Romania), Iuliu Cadar (DRM Draxlmaier Romania Sisteme Electrice) and Marco Alpert (Wiebe Romania), as members, make up the current Board of Directors of AHK Romania.

"They form a strong team that supports AHK Romania's activities through experience and active involvement," the press release reads.

Adriana Costea (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Johannes Becker (TPA Admin SRL) and Tobias Seiferth (Banca Comerciala Româna) were also re-elected as members of the Censors Commission.

Mihai Boldijar (Robert Bosch), Wargha Enayati (Intermedicas), Roland Ruffing (Metro Cash & Carry Romania) and Titus Low (Siemens) left the Board, as their term in office expired.

According to the same press release, the General Manager of AHK, Sebastian Metz, presented the activities of the Chamber in 2019 and specified that "we are still supporting our members so that together we can overcome the current crisis more easily."

"We thank all the member companies for their collaboration and trust. Together we are a strong voice of the German economy in Romania and together we will be able to overcome all current and future challenges!", Said Dragos Anastasiu.

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) is the official representation of the German economy and also the largest bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Romania. AHK Romania belongs, together with the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IHK), to the global network of bilateral German Chambers of Commerce, gathered under the umbrella of the Union of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 2002, has about 600 member companies and offers companies an important platform for networking, exchange of information and experiences. Through the services it offers and the events it organizes, AHK Romania actively supports German companies in their entry on the Romanian market and is also a partner of Romanian companies interested in the German market. In Romania, AHK is actively involved in the implementation of the dual education system according to the German model and has set up the GreenTech econet romania platform, as well as a Permanent Court of Arbitration. In order to support Romanian small and medium-sized companies, the Chamber initiated the "Marketplace Romania" portal.