Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centres to open in Bucharest

Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica announced on Monday that curbside/drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centres will open in the city, reports agerpres.

"There is talk of opening new centres and - as the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) also announced - a vaccination marathon will be held May 7-9 and we will also open drive-through centres. We are already discussing that. (...) As far as I know, talks are for a drive-through in District 6," Stoica told Digi 24 private broadcaster.

He added that if the 14-day COVID-19 case count rate falls beyond 3.5 per 1,000 population, the Bucharest Emergency Management Committee will be convened to order the necessary measures.