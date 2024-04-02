Due to its EU, NATO membership, Romania currently has strongest security guarantees

The interim speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, stated on Tuesday that due to its membership to the European Union and NATO, Romania currently has the strongest security guarantees in its history.

"Romania joined NATO in a climate of peace and stability, knowing from history how important it is to have solid security guarantees in this area of Europe, and by belonging to the EU and NATO, Romania currently has the strongest security guarantees security in its history. In the last two decades, our country has proven to be a loyal and valuable member of the North Atlantic Alliance, the Romanian military was on the battlefield where they were needed, the civil institutions supported an active presence and honor of our country within NATO," Simonis told the joint session of the Parliament that marks 20 years since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance and 75 years of NATO's existence.

Simonis added that currently the war waged by Russia in Ukraine "poses the most serious threat to peace and security" in Europe, after the Second World War.

"Allies were faced with a new security environment to which it is vital to adapt quickly. NATO was and is the political-military alliance that enjoys the greatest success in history, defending every centimeter of its territory Romania is deeply involved in fulfilling its commitments and responsibilities as an allied state located on NATO's eastern border. At the parliamentary level, we are concerned with providing the appropriate framework and means to fulfill Romania's mission in NATO. That is why we are one of the few states members who have allocated 2.5% of GDP to Defence. Parliament is fully involved in increasing the resilience of society, in protecting fundamental values and the rules-based international order. We can make an important contribution to our security by fighting for democracy, for correct information of citizens, for free elections. By joining NATO, Romania joined a community of values that had a huge transformative force, beneficial to our society. We are ready, using all the peaceful means at our disposal, to defend and consolidate them," concluded Simonis.