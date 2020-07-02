Each species to qualify for financial support amid Covid-19 pandemic

All those active in agriculture and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will qualify for forms of support that will be posted on the ministry's website in the coming weeks, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros told a news conference on Thursday.

"For state aid amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have prepared pieces of legislation, both emergency ordinances and government decisions for some species, so that all those active in agriculture and food industry are impacted by these forms of support. We have a separate support scheme for sheep and goats, for pigs, for birds, for dairy and beef cattle, and also for the beekeeping sector. Details of all these schemes will be given in the coming weeks when they are displayed and on the ministry's website," Oros said.Asked about the serious situation in beekeeping, where losses of up to 80% have been reported, Oros said that beekeepers will receive a form of support per bee families this year as well.