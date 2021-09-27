EC President says high energy prices to be discussed next week, with focus on vulnerable households

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Bucharest on Monday that the issue of high energy prices will be discussed next week, with a focus on low-income households and businesses.

"We will, next week, at the informal meeting of the European Council in Slovenia, discuss the whole topic. Indeed the Commission will obviously come with proposals on what we can do on a European level, how we can relieve, for example, vulnerable households, low-income households, small businesses, of the pressure of high energy prices. That is the goal, that we address that topic not Member State by Member State, but as a European Union together, because the experience of the last years showed that whatever the crisis is we are stronger when we act together, and here the leverage of 450 million Europeans should be used to find a solution for people," said the head of the European Commission.

She held a joint press statement with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu. AGERPRES