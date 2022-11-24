EC Report recommending CVM closure - a landmark moment in Romania's European journey (judicial independence watchdog)

The Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM) said on Thursday that the European Commission's Report recommending the closure of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) represents "a landmark moment" in Romania's European journey, to the realization of which the judicial system's institutions had an essential contribution.

"The Superior Council of the Magistrates took note of the positive conclusions of the Commission's Report to the European Parliament and Council regarding the progress achieved by Romania under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, and which confirms the fulfillment of the benchmarks assumed by the Romanian state," the CSM said in a release.

The cited source mentions that both the CSM, and the courts and the prosecutor's offices attached thereto made "sustained efforts" that led to the consolidation of the efficiency and quality of the judicial act, as well as to the reinforcement of judiciary independence.

"In this context, the Superior Council of the Magistrates thanks the judges and prosecutors, as well as the specialist auxiliary staff, all of whom contributed decisively to the result achieved by Romania, despite all the difficulties faced by the judicial system throughout this period," the CSM notes.

Also, the Council assures the entire society that the engagement of the judicial authority institutions will remain the same, so that the act of justice complies with the guarantee of the citizen's rights and freedoms and with the rule of law. AGERPRES