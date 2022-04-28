EconMin about reopening mines: 'Romania is responsible for ensuring independence of European economy'

The Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, declared in Prahova, on Thursday, that Romania has "the opportunity and responsibility" of ensuring the independence of European economy by reopening mines that can offer critical prime materials.

"In this crisis of raw materials, Romania has this opportunity, and I would say even responsibility, of ensuring the independence of European economy and to carry out an exploitation process and reopening some mines, not all of them, of course, but mines that can offer these critical raw materials. (...) I hope that we will make this process as quickly as possible," the Minister said, during a work visit carried out in Slanic salt mine in Prahova.

In context, he reminded of the strategy of mineral resources which will be updated, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We will have a strategy of mineral resources. We had a first discussion yesterday with companies in the field, with research institutions, with the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), with the Ministry of Economy and I expect that in the following weeks we will be updating the mineral resource strategy, as well as coming with norms for applying the Mine Law and to enter in serious talks with the European Commission in order to valorize these non-energy mineral resources, as quickly as possible," Florin Spataru declared.