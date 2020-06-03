 
     
EconMin Popescu: Aid package for SMEs with budget for non-reimbursable grants of 1 B euro

Virgil Popescu

The Economy, Energy and Business Environment Ministry is preparing an aid package for SMEs with a budget for non-reimbursable grants of 1 billion euro, fresh money, relevant Minister Virgil Popescu conveyed on Wednesday.

According to the Economy Minister, this package will be divided in three projects, as follows: 550 million euro grants for investments of up to 200,000 euro each grant; 350 million of capital grants, also of up to 200,000 euro each for the companies which have been hit hard by the pandemic: tourism, transport, events industry and 100 million euro, grants of up to 2,000 euro for companies with one employee, who is also the shareholder of the company and which didn't benefit from any aid during this period.

"Moreover, I also issued an order through which I asked all companies to approve, by 15 June, the 5-year investment plans, serious investments, in line with the Green Deal. Most companies have already approved them. We are talking about investments of approximately 12 billion euro," Virgil Popescu wrote on his Facebook page

