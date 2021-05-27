EconMin proposes Romania to exit Krivoi Rog deal

The Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, appreciated on Thursday that Romania should auction off its assets and receivables which it owns at the Krivoi Rog steel factory in Ukraine.

"I proposed to the Prime Minister something which nobody has had the courage to do for tens of years now: to exit from this communist and bankrupt business that is still wasting the Romanians' money, with no purpose other than enriching some subscribers to money from the state. Basically, we need to auction off all assets and receivables we have there. To recover what we can and without having to pay 1 million Euro per year to companies established on paper in 1999," The Minister of Economy wrote on Facebook.

"For 22 years this factory has not been functioning at all. The other states which we were associated with marked their loss and sold as much as they could, what they had calculated as national contribution. The Romanian state, however, chose to cling to the factory, alongside the Ukrainian state, where this heap of steel is situated, where it is being robbed yearly of pretty much everything. Do you know what the Romanian state has been doing for the last tens of years? It pays 1 million Euro per year to three companies for "security and preservation". Three companies which are making good money each year by protecting a ruin. Year after year. We recently received this year's bill. It will cost us another 5.4 million RON. These companies are not chosen randomly. They are imposed through a law in which they appear as mandatory protectors. I repeat, year after year... We would at least believe that these three companies were chosen based on competitive basis through an auction or whatever is natural in 2021. Not at all. There are three companies nominated expressly through a Government Decision since 1999. The three companies are: Arcom SA, Arcif SA and Uzinexport SA. Until now, these companies received over 70 million RON. Meaning 1 million Euro per year," the Minister of Economy say, Agerpres informs..