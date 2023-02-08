EconMin Spataru: South Korean economic mission ends with signing of two partnerships for Romania

Investment opportunities in the fields of defense industry, communication technology, electronics and infrastructure were analyzed on Wednesday by the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, and an economic delegation from South Korea, made up of representatives of the chambers of commerce from several South Korean regions, as well as international investors, told Agerpres.

"This economic mission is the first event that takes place as a result of last year's visit to South Korea. We are going to finalize the last details for the organization of the joint committee in Seoul. We are therefore taking concrete steps to strengthen bilateral relations, but more chosen in attracting investors and new business opportunities in Romania," Spataru said in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Also on Wednesday, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Lig Nex1, one of the main suppliers of equipment for the armed forces of the Republic of Korea, for the development of new capabilities in the branches of the defense industry in Romania.

"The South Korean economic mission ended with the signing of two large-scale partnerships for Romania. Two days ago, the memorandum was signed with Hanwha Aerospace, a large producer of military equipment from South Korea, and today, we signed a second partnership, of this time with Lig Nex1, a renowned company in the defense industry from Korea," added the Romanian minister of economy.

From the Korean side, the event was attended by the ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Romania, Rim Kap-Soo, the president of the Korea-Romania Economic Cooperation Committee (CEO of Hanwha Aerospace), Jaeil Son, representatives of the Romarm National Company and a delegation made up of large Korean companies, such as Samsung, SK, Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and Lig Nex1.

"The visit of the business delegation aims to materialize the results of the visit of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and of the Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, to Korea, last year. This economic mission will serve as a launching pad for the modernization of economic relations to the equivalent level of our strategic partnership," emphasized Rim Kap-Soo, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania.

