Economic Survey 2024 finds much progress on Romania's accession to the OECD (national coordinator Niculescu)

The national coordinator for Romania's OECD Accession Process, Luca Niculescu, said on Tuesday that the Economic Survey 2024 finds "numerous advances" for our country.

He said that the launch of this document represents "an important moment" in Romania's journey towards the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"We are thus joining an emblematic exercise of the organisation, namely these economic studies. Every two years, all OECD members benefit from an economic survey, which provides a snapshot of the economy and society, measures progress since the previous survey - and we have seen that there is a lot of progress in Romania's case as well - and then makes recommendations based on data and international best practices. For each country, these studies represent an excellent opportunity to improve their policies for the benefit of their citizens. This is what the OECD motto is all about: better policies for better lives," said Luca Niculescu, at the launch event of the Economic Survey 2024 for Romania, held at the Victoria Palace of Government and attended by prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

Luca Niculescu mentioned that the study is the result of an "intense" dialogue conducted over many months between OECD representatives and Romanian experts from numerous ministries and institutions.

"There has been a continuous flow of information, a meticulous effort, essential in the drafting of this document which will be a valuable guide for the next two years. (...) I promise you that, in the coming years, the effort will be at least as intense; in the next two years, because the prime minister has just set us a target for accession. But at the end of the road we are waiting for this very accession to this extraordinary organisation, which is extraordinary not only because the OECD includes the most developed countries in the world, the most advanced democracies, but also because it is an organisation that thinks a lot and also acts. It is a think tank and a do tank at the same time. So, it meaningfully acts for the benefit of people," he said.