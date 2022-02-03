Economy Minister presents Romania's investment opportunities to visiting MEDEF delegation

Economy Minister Florin Spataru and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met today with a delegation of the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) employer federation, the Economy Ministry informed in a release on Thursday.

The topics approached on this occasion focused on Romania's economic priorities for the next period and on investment opportunities in various industrial, economic and social sectors.

According to the cited source, the Economy Minister underlined the importance of modernizing the Romanian industry by integrating digitization, technological and social innovation, eco-innovation and circular economy, which all require the identification of solutions and tools to scale down supplies of raw materials or low-cost products from non-EU countries that negatively affect the competitiveness of industries in the European single market, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I believe that supporting industrial innovation in Romania by directing financing for research, development and innovation through long-term clusters of excellence is essential for joining the global value chains. The exchange of know-how and cooperation with EU business partners can generate competitiveness on the global markets and implicitly added value to the Romanian economy, while the inclusive approach will contribute to preventing economic gaps among the states," said Florin Spataru as cited in the release.