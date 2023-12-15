Economy Ministry launches IMM Mentor platform

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) announces the launch of IMM Mentor (SME Menthor), a platform dedicated to informing & networking entrepreneurs in Romania, as well as the approval of the public policy to support innovative SMEs.

According to an MEAT press release, the institution organised on Friday the closing conference of the project "Quality and Performance Management in MEEMA, for the reduction of administrative burden and the development of innovative SMEs," MySMIS code 129959/SIPOCA code 716, the event gathered business people, both from Romania and abroad, representatives of civil society, academia, but also from public institutions, including agencies for small and medium enterprises.

On this occasion, there also took place the official launch of the platform developed within the project - IMM Mentor, dedicated to informing, educating and networking entrepreneurs in Romania.

The IMM Mentor platform provides small and medium enterprises, start-ups and scale-ups with a wide range of resources and information of interest. Thus, the new digital tool has also the role of match-making between entrepreneurs who want to establish business relationships, and free invoicing and "my first website" are some of the facilities. The platform is structured on 5 pillars representative for the life of a company, from education & entrepreneurial training, financing, legislative framework, simplified access to institutions that manage the relationship with the business environment, to the market place, which facilitates exchanges of experience and networking with other companies, in order to expose proposals and offers and conclude partnerships.

Another result achieved is the public policy to support innovative SMEs, which is in line with the project's priority objective of developing an open, stable and transparent business environment, in a word predictable, based on responsibility, competitiveness and entrepreneurship. The document was produced following the involvement of external national and international experts co-opted, based on the expertise provided, within the Working Group for Business Innovation, set up at MEAT level.

At the same time, comments made during regional debates and study visits to countries with high innovation potential were also harmonised.

As for the action plan, an integral part of the public policy, it includes a set of measures to support the innovation ecosystem in Romania, which can be implemented in the medium and long term between 2024 and 2030.

"The project, as stated in its title, aimed to strengthen MEAT's administrative capacity by reducing the administrative burden. Based on this objective, the AMD platform - an integrated electronic document management system for the institution - was created. More specifically, the application will be used to track the registration and routing of work, electronic archiving at the level of internal structures, highlight the deadlines for the completion of tasks and issue reports on their status. At the same time, employee records and the implementation of work procedures will be digitised, including the flow of documents. The initiative thus streamlines and optimises decision-making processes, to the benefit of the business environment, citizens and MEAT employees," the MEAT press release shows.