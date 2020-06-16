Economy Ministry, mediator in dialogue between retailers and mall owners

A committee made up of governmental officials, representatives of retailers and large commercial centers will draft a legislative initiative to regulate the existing situation between the owners and tenants of malls, generated by the measures taken by the authorities to limit the spreading of SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the Economy, Energy and Environment Ministry (MEEMA) informs.

According to a MEEMA release, this was the conclusion of the latest round of discussions between the representatives of large commercial centers and retailers in the non-food area, which took place at the MEEMA headquarters, on Tuesday, under the coordination of state secretaries Daniela Nicolescu and Liviu Rogojinaru. The discussions were also attended by Secretary of State with the Public Finance Ministry Mironel Panturoiu.The objectives of this committee are aimed at mediating the current commercial disputes between retailers and mall owners, finding the formulas for readjusting the leases of commercial spaces during the state of emergency and alert, as well as the access principles of the existing funds by the economic agents who own stores in malls."I have accepted, together with my colleague, Mrs. Secretary of State Daniela Nicolescu, the proposal which came from the Romanian Retailers' Organization (RORETAIL) and we laid the foundations of this committee, within which we will be able to make the most efficient decisions to save business and avoid insolvencies. The Government-retailers-malls dialogue is the solution to overcome this blockage and return to normalcy of the economic activity," State Secretary Liviu Rogojinaru stated.A first draft of the legislative initiative drawn up by the committee is estimated to be completed by the end of this week.The tripartite committee will be made of the representatives of the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Ministry, the Public Finance Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the European Funds Ministry, the Competition Council, the representatives of retailers and large commercial centers.