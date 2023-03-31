 
     
Economy Ministry resumes sale of Romplumb plant

The former non-ferrous ore processing plant Romplumb Baia Mare is again put up for sale at auction by the Ministry of Economy.

According to an announcement by the ministry, the asking price remained at EUR 5.2 million.

"The public auction meeting organised for the asset will take place on March 31," according to the sale announcement.

The financial guarantee for participation in the auction is set at EUR 526,500.

The Romplumb Baia Mare plant used process lead for the automotive industry and non-ferrous ores extracted by the mining company Remin Baia Mare. The plant was closed after 2010 for failing to comply with the regulations regarding air pollution from production activities

