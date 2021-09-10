Eduard Novak presents his medal obtained in Tokyo, in a ceremony in Miercurea Ciuc

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, presented, on Friday afternoon, the silver medal won at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, during a ceremony organized by the Miercurea Ciuc City Hall.

In the Citadel Square in the city, images taken during Eduard Novak's favorite event, the 4,000 m individual pursuit, in which he won the silver medal, but also images from the Paralympic Games in London, where he became the first Paralympic champion in the history of Romania, could be viewed.

In the presence of dozens of fans, family members, cyclists or friends, Eduard Novak took the stage, where he was congratulated by Deputy Mayor Sogor Eniko, after which he presented his medal and recalled the experience lived at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.Eduard Novak told AGERPRES that it is a special medal and the time obtained in this event gives him the confidence to go on."It's a special medal, in special conditions and, somehow, that was the goal, to get a medal. Even if it was bronze, I think I would have had the same joy. I'm very happy that I had a very good timing and that proves I can still be in a very good condition," said Eduard Novak.Referring to the participation in the Paralympic Games in Paris, the Minister of Sports said that these are very close, next year the qualifications are already starting and he would like to be able to qualify.He specified that he will no longer compete in competitions on the road, but will be specially prepared for the 4-kilometer event on the track.Eduard Novak told all those who admire him to do what they like, not to give up their dream, because they only have one life and "the better we are in a field, the more satisfaction we have."