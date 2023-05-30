Education strike continues, union leaders call for urgent intervention of president Iohannis

The strike in education continues as the authorities have not accepted the union's demands for a 20 percent pay rise, union leaders announced Tuesday in Victoriei Square after meeting with government representatives.

"Our demand, namely to have our wages increased as we asked yesterday: the application of Article 12 of Law 153 is not being accepted. We are talking about a 20 percent increase in salaries," said Simion Hancescu, leader of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI).

He said that the officials had put forward the same proposal, namely bonuses of 4,000 RON for teaching staff and 1,500 RON for non-teaching staff.

Under these conditions, the unionists say they will continue their protest actions and request the urgent intervention of president Klaus Iohannis.

"The protest actions continue. Our colleagues are the only ones who will decide when these actions will be suspended. The president has a major role. If he wants to defuse the situation in the system he will have to intervene urgently. It is his role as mediator," stressed Marius Nistor, president of the Spiru Haret Education Unions Federation.

The trade unionists are marching towards the Cotroceni presidential palace.AGERPRES