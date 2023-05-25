Education unionists march down Calea Victoriei.

Education trade unionists who protested in Victoriei Square on Thursday marched down Calea Victoriei after union leaders announced that they reject the government's offer to end the strike, told Agerpres.

Alongside teachers, pupils' representatives were also in Victoriei Square.

Leader of the "Spiru Haret" Federation of Education Unions Marius Nistor announced on Thursday that the unionists said "no" to the offer from the Government, which included a card for professional careers, the amounts proposed to be granted being 1,000 lei in June and 1,500 lei in October. For non-teaching staff, the amount proposed to be awarded this way was 500 lei in June and 500 lei in October.

"Colleagues from Bucharest and the rest of the country say a firm NO to this offer. The strike we have started is a strike that is no longer only about salary demands, it is a strike for dignity, it is a strike for the social status of those who work in the education system, it is a strike for respect. Today, on behalf of my colleagues, I would like to make a gesture that is apparently symbolic. This book represents the essence of the Educated Romania project. Unfortunately, at this moment, through the attitude of the Government, through the attitude of the Romanian Parliament, it becomes a meaningless content and I leave it here, in front of you, together with a pen, so that it can be understood that Romania is heading towards the status of Stranded Romania," stressed Marius Nistor.

The general strike in Education was launched on Monday, May 22.