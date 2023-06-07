Education unions: 86.93pct of the strikers continue their protest.

As many as 134,007 trade union members, or 86.93% of those having signed the strike referendum, continued their protest on Tuesday, according to pre-university education trade unions, told Agerpres.

"After the centralisation made by the affiliated unions of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education and the SPIRU HARET Federation of Trade Unions in Education, in accordance with the provisions of Law 367/2022 on social dialogue, it emerged that today, June 6, 2023, 134,007 of union members were on strike, which represents 86.93% of the total number of members who signed the referendum to go on a strike. The percentages announced today by the Ministry of Education were of the total number of employees in education, causing confusion among union members on strike.

The trade unionists requested the government to urgently resume negotiations, "in the interest of the education system."

More than 15,000 education workers, including 10,000 teaching staff, have ended their strike after the passage of an ordinance providing for pay increases, Education Minister Ligia Deca told a news conference on Tuesday.

According to her, there were over 1,000 educational establishments nationwide where not a single person was on strike.

Deca said that negotiations with the trade union federations will resume the next day.

The Ministry of Education said on Tuesday evening that the data it made public regarding the pre-university education staff participating in the strike that started on May 22 came from centralising the reports of the county school inspectorates and the Bucharest school inspectorate drawn on reports submitted by schools.

"The percentage reported by the Ministry of Education today is computed against the total staff, the total pre-university education staff, not against the total number of union members. The Ministry of Education requested and centralised, during this period, statistical information regarding the entire school staff for an overview of the dynamics in the system, amidst the protests of the pre-university education staff ," according to an official statement of the ministry .