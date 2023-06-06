Education unions invited to discussions at Education Ministry to establish strategy to be passed in coming period.

The education unions have been called to discussions at the Education Ministry in order to establish the strategy to be adopted in the coming period, President of the "Spiru Haret" Trade Unions Federation in Education Marius Nistor told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"We are called to the Education Ministry, at 11:00hrs, we, the pupils, the parents, to see what strategy is to be adopted for the next period. It is the exam period, and in terms of the participation in the exams it is not possible to provide the necessary human resources neither for supervision nor for correction," Nistor said.

He said that education trade unionists will organise protest actions across the country, as most teachers are still on strike.

Last but not least, Nistor underscored that it was the duty of the Government representatives to negotiate with the unionists "until the last minute," not to announce that the negotiations are over, taking into account the extent of the strike in education and the fact that the national exams are approaching.

"If this is what Government representatives see fit to publicly announce, it is clear that they are doing nothing but making our colleagues even more ambitious, even more angry. A responsible Government would not have gone for such a version," Marius Nistor added.

Government Spokesman Dan Cărbunaru announced on Thursday, June 1, that the emergency ordinance regarding education has been passed by the Government and the negotiations are over, mentioning that the Executive has adopted the demands that the unions have put on the table.

On 4 June, representatives of the trade union federations said that the general strike in education would continue, given that "the text of OUG 53/2023 is unsatisfactory."

The general strike in education started on 22 May 2023.