EduMin: 67.79 pct of total schools have decision to start classes with physical presence

The interim Education Minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced that 67.79 pct of the total number of education units, state and private, have a decision to start classes with physical presence, beginning Monday.

This situation applies to 4,847 educational units, with a total number of over 2 million pupils and pre-schoolers.

Sorin Cimpeanu mentioned that the exact information regarding the way in which classes will start are available on the website of each school inspectorate. He gave as an example Bucharest City, where there are 27 education units that requested entering online system, although they had over 60 pct vaccination rate for staff, Agerpres informs.

The Minister announced, on Friday, in a press conference, that school will start on November 8 for all pupils and pre-schoolers in state education, as well as private schools, mentioning that classes with physical presence will take place in the units where the vaccination rate against COVID of the entire staff is over 60 pct. If there are issues regarding the human resource or infrastructure, regardless if the vaccination rate of staff is over 60 pct, there is still the possibility of those schools requesting courses take place online.