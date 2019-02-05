EduMin Andronescu: Internet - most interesting, cheapest educational resource that we will have to use

Minister of National Education Ecaterina Andronescu said on Tuesday that the Internet is the most interesting and the cheapest educational resource that teachers will have to use.

"The fact that for a few years all of our textbooks have had also a digital form is, in my opinion, a very interesting way of completing these textbooks with the resources we find on the Internet and I am convinced - I could say that I dream of the moment when the teacher, using the logistics they must have in front of the class, prepares a lesson that is adapted to the class, because we are not born equal, the classes are not identical, and if we can reduce with this resource the gap between schools, that would be absolutely extraordinary," Andronescu said on the occasion of participating in the launch of a study by ?Save the Children' organisation on Internet use by children.She mentioned that the Romanian school is extremely polarized and that several parameters influence the gap, including the family.In her view, technology determines the evolution of mankind, that is why we cannot reject it, "we must learn to use it, to protect what is to be protected. (...) I would firstly look at the Internet with all friendship, as it is the cheapest educational resource and perhaps even the most complete and complex educational resource. The problem I am asking is how we select information for the age of the child."She noted the changes made by technology and the Internet in the development of children at an early age, adding that nowadays children have much more knowledge than the children of similar ages 10-15 years ago.