EduMin Andronescu: It's unacceptable for pupils to be given private lessons by class teacher

It is unacceptable for the pupils to be given private lessons by their very class teacher or follow the after-school hours with their class teacher, on Thursday said the National Education minister Ecaterina Andronescu, adding that certain laws should be amended in this respect.

According to her, the private lessons are an extremely complex phenomenon that should be analysed accordingly and certain measures must be taken.

"As regards the private lessons, the phenomenon is more complex and we watch it accordingly. Of course, we cannot blame the teachers or not only the teachers. In equal measure, there are many parents who put pressure on the teachers for these private lessons. (...) We have discussed many times at the ministry that this is unethical, and we should specify it very clearly in the law, as well, although it is voiced out by an Order of Minister, that the pupils from a certain class are tutored by the very teacher of that class. This is something I find unacceptable. As it is the case that a class's teacher takes his/her pupils to his/her own after-school. This is also something that should not exist, because such things gives birth to suspicion,at least that those pupils are treated in a preferential manner. And this is something that should not be in school," the Education minister said Thursday, in Western Cluj-Napoca, in a press conference.

Ecaterina Andronescu asserted that certain legislative changes are needed, because in the daily life situations have occurred that oblige the ministry to make decisions. A solution to straight this situation would be, in the minister's opinion, to introduce some remedial classes/hours the teachers would deliver so that "we never get to the 8th grade (last class ahead of the high-school, ed. n.) to find out that out of 142,000 pupils, the number of last year, 55,000 could not get a 5 (lower passing grade, ed. n.) at math," the minister said.

In her opinion, this is the only way to diminish the pressure that is put currently on the private lessons.

In Cluj-Napoca is underway 6 to 8 February the national conference dubbed "Priorities of Romania's presidency to the Council of the European Union in education", organised by the relevant ministry and the Cluj County School Inspectorate.