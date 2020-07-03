EduMin Anisie, on Teleschool project: It evolved with each broadcast, will continue to do so in new school year

Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, stated on Friday that the Teleschool project must continue in the new school year, as it has done well up to now, which was seen by the results in the national examinations.

"I know from you, dear colleagues, that you put your heart and believed in Teleschool, and the project must continue. This pandemic united us around education and we contributed to the development of our children's future. By the creativity you have proven and the way in which you adapted to the cameras, or in front of electronic devices, you raised the job of teacher to the rank of art, the art to mold character. It is said that a teacher makes his mark on eternity, but he may never know how far his influence can reach. This is what you have done, you have put your mark on the characters of pupils today, tomorrow's adults. How far our influence has reached we will see in a few years," said Anisie at the Teleschool Gala, organized in the garden of the University of Agricultural sciences and Veterinary Medicine.She added that this experience showed that expectations were very high and critiques, whether founded or not, made teachers "become better and better"."You could convey to pupils not only information but, mostly, confidence, the assurance that nothing is lost, that things are under control, and together with this unique interaction, their preparation for the national examinations will not suffer. (...) You managed to create a bridge in these times characterized by uncertainty. This project appeared in record time, evolved with each new broadcast and will continue to do so in the new school year, maybe addressing more beneficiaries. (...) I am proud and grateful that through this concept of Teleschool our pupils could continue studying, and, behold, we saw the fruit of the labor in this period now through the results in the national examinations," she also said.