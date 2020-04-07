 
     
EduMin Anisie: Written examinations of National Assessment, Baccalaureate might be organised in July

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
monica anisie

Education Minister Monica Anisie has stated on Tuesday that the written examinations of the National Assessment and the Baccalaureate might be organised in July.

"Depending on the date when classes are resumed, the written examinations of the National Assessment and the Baccalaureate might be organised in July. The examination curriculum for the National Assessment and the Baccalaureate won't include the subjects corresponding to the second semester. (...) The subjects for the second semester tests will be drawn up from what has was studied until 11 March 2020. (...) The pupils' school record will be completed with a minimum of two grades, to which the grade obtained at the test is added, where it is the case," Anisie said. AGERPRES

