EduMin Cimpeanu: 1 million protective masks distributed in Romanian schools

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, told the private broadcaster Digi24 on Sunday night that one million protective masks against COVID-19 were distributed in schools, on Sunday, in order to be used for the start of the week, Agerpres reports.

"Today (Sunday ed. n) there were 1 million masks distributed in Romanian schools for the start of the next week. Other steps of supplying masks will follow, in order for all students to have them at their disposal," Cimpeanu said.Sorin Cimpeanu declared that approximately 40% of students with ages between 12-15 and over 16 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. He also highlighted that over 70% of teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.