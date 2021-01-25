EduMin Cimpeanu: 80,000 employees in the education system scheduled for vaccination

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu on Monday reported that 80,000 employees in the education system have been scheduled for anti-COVID vaccination, and 6,000 of them have already been immunized.

"We have a number of 80,000 employees in the education system, who, not only have declared their vaccination availability, but they have also been scheduled for vaccination. Of the 80,000 scheduled for vaccination, I want to tell you that 6,000 have already been vaccinated at this hour. We are talking about teaching staff, auxiliary teaching staff, non-teaching staff," the Minister told Digi FM private television broadcaster.

According to him, before February 8, a "systemic priority" will be given for the vaccination of the teaching staff and the other employees in the education system, which, however, will not affect the plans already made.