EduMin Cimpeanu: Schools reopening decision to be made for each separate locality, not by county

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Sorin Cîmpeanu

The decision to reopen schools on February 8 will be taken separately by each locality, not by county, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday.

"The decision to resume in-person classes will be taken for each locality, not for the entire county. This situation will have to be known, and must be very visible. (...) There will be weekly assessments that will consider the infection rate in the last 14 days," the EduMin explained on broadcaster Antena 3.

Cimpeanu also mentioned the possibility of a third pandemic wave.

"There is talk of a third wave, but this doesn't occur overnight - from what epidemiologists have told me I understand that it happens in the span of a month, a month and a half. We hope this won't be the case, but if there is an upward trend, it will be visible. This won't be a decision from one day to the next," the Education Minister said.

