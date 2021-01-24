 
     
EduMin Cimpeanu: We are still very much interested in reopening schools

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Sunday informed the authorities are still very much interested in reopening schools, but a continuous analysis of the epidemiological developments will be carried out first, especially regarding the new coronavirus strain, Cimpeanu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Sunday.

He said that the hybrid system will no longer be used in schools, for it was ineffective.

Regarding the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain at a private school in Bucharest, Sorin Cimpeanu said it has already been decided to close the school, but he was still waiting to see if the new strain was confirmed.

